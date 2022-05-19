Goklish signs his letter for Fort Lewis College

(Fremont County, WY) – Blaine Goklish recently signed his letter of intent to run at Fort Lewis College this fall. The Skyhawks are division a two school in the NCAA, located in Durango, Colorado.

Goklish said his goal was to run at the next level, ” It has been a dream of mine since I committed to run at a high level, it was a really good program, I like the diversity, and being close to the mountains is a big plus.”

Goklish ran for Lander Valley High School’s track and field team and was a part of the 2021 state championship squad. He also ran cross county for the Tigers. Track and Field Head Coach for Lander Valley High School, Ben Gose, is excited for the opportunity that is in front of Goklish. “He has great speed for a distance runner and it will be exciting to see what he can accomplish at the collegiate level.”‘

“I’m looking forward to seeing what my potential is running at the next level,” Goklish said when asked what he is looking forward to most next year.