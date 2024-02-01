More

    Goff graduated from Sheridan College

    Press Release
    h/t Sheridan College via Facebook

    (Sheridan, WY) – Nearly 20 Sheridan College students earned degrees or certificates following the end of the fall 2023 semester.

    “The achievement of a college diploma or certificate is a major milestone in one’s life,” said Dr. Walt Tribley, President of Sheridan College. “Our students continue to excel while preparing for the next steps in their lives. Congratulations to these students on this important achievement.”

    Graduates are invited to participate in the Sheridan College Commencement Ceremony in May 2024.

    Sheridan College is proud to recognize the following student from Fremont County:

    Riverton:
    Sage Goff, Certificate of Completion, Addictions Practitioner

    For a full list of programs, information about enrollment, or a schedule of Sheridan College events, visit www.sheridan.edu.

