Go up, up and away in Fremont County this weekend…

“Up, up and away in my beautiful balloon…” Remember that song by The 5th Dimension? No? (Guess I’m showing my age here…)

Balloon rallies, car shows and races, adventure treks, walking tours, art in the park, street parties, music, food, class reunions…it’s another fun-filled weekend in Fremont County!

(Balloon launches are weather-permitting, so hopefully, Mother Nature will cooperate throughout the weekend!)

On Friday…

The Riverton Library is having its Book Sale today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mezzanine. Book lovers can browse through various used books, DVDs, and LP records (hey, maybe you’ll find one by The 5th Dimension). Brought to you by the Friends of the Riverton Library; a great way to support your local library!

Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally events kick off today! There was a balloon launch at 6 a.m.; look up and maybe you’ll see a few of them dot the skies today. Tonight is the Friday Night Car Cruise beginning at Sutherlands and going up and down Main Street, then head over to a Street Party at Bar 10 with music inside and food outside! “Far East Foodie” food truck will serve great food, and The Dystopians will serve great tunes starting at 8 p.m. Balloon Candlesticks will light up Main Street at around 8:30 p.m. The Dystopians play at Bar 10 during the Street Party on Friday. Photo: The Dystopians Facebook.

And if you’re in the mood for some bluegrass, the national award-winning Gilly Girls will be singin’ and strummin’ tonight from 7-8 p.m. at the Neighborhood Alliance Church in Riverton.

Join the District Interpretive Rangers at the Sawmill Campground in Lander for a BioBlitz for a night of learning more about the Sinks Canyon flora and fauna. Bring a chair and drinks (no kegs or glass, please). It starts at 7 p.m., and the event is FREE (donations much appreciated).

The 2nd Annual Music in the Mountains is on tonight at the Absaroka Ranch in Dubois. Featuring chart-topping country songwriter John King! Click here for tickets and info.

Have you been to a Dubois Friday Night Rodeo yet? They’re still goin’ on at the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena every Friday night through August 12. Bring cash and pay at the gate. $15 adults, kids 6-12, $10, kids 5 and under FREE! Need more info? Call 307-486-2214 or 307-710-7080.

On Saturday…

Lots to see and do today in Riverton! Hot air balloons launch and go up, up and away this morning at 6 a.m. at the CWC soccer field. Get some breakfast while you wait, served up hot by Riverton Kiwanis, plus there will be Tethered Balloon Rides starting at about 7 a.m. or so. The day continues with the Car & Bike Swap Meet, autocross timed trials, and the popular Rocky Mountain Rebels Car & Bike Show. Don’t forget to head down to Riverton’s City Park for Arts In Action’s Day in the Park, featuring the fantastic artwork of Riverton’s local artists and vendors, food trucks and some family-friendly fun! Head back up to CWC at 7 p.m. for some dinner, as there will be food trucks and music by Barcode 307. Fireworks end the day at Jaycee Park at 10 p.m. County 10 Photo – Day in the Park

If you’re in the mood for an Adventure Trek, the Riverton Museum has one today with a special tour of the Town of Shoshoni! Enjoy a leisurely wagon ride through downtown Shoshoni to learn the fascinating history of the town and its historic buildings. Meet at the Riverton Museum at 10 a.m. to caravan to Shoshoni. The event is only $10, and lunch is included, but reservations are required, so call 307-856-2665 to reserve or ask any questions about the trek. Photo: Fremont County Museums – Shoshoni

Speaking of treks…Lander’s Pioneer Museum has its own today, with a “Historic Lander Houses Trek” today. Learn the history of some of the historic homes on Lander’s Southside. This is a walking tour, so put on some sturdy, comfortable shoes, bring $10 and meet in front of the Bank of the West at 10:00 a.m.

On Sunday…

Balloons lift off again behind Central Wyoming College (CWC) soccer field on Sunday at 6 a.m. with tethered balloon rides at 7 a.m., and the Riverton Auto Cross Races begin at 9 a.m.

There’s always something happenin’ and July is hoppin’ with fun in Fremont County, so check out County 10’s event calendar and mark those calendars. Want to add your own event, meeting or activity? It’s easy to do. Just go to the County 10 events page, click on “Add Event” and sign up/log in to the CitySpark portal!