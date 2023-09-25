More

    Go ‘Back to the Future’ for LVHS Homecoming week

    Vince Tropea
    LVHS (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Lander, WY) – It’s officially Homecoming week for Lander Valley High School (LVHS), with this year’s theme being “Back to the Future: Time Machine.”

    As always, the week of Homecoming will have themed days for students and staff alike to dress up in wacky costumes and attire.

    Today is “Y2K (2000’s) Day,” which, other than making this writer feel very, very old, asks students and staff to “name a more iconic decade,” and wear “full denim suits” or “bleach blonde spiky hair.” They’re not wrong…

    Tuesday will be “Socs VS Greasers Day,” which makes sense if you’ve read “The Outsiders.” Think poodle skirts, madras shirts, leather jackets.

    Wednesday is “Wacky Wednesday (3,000’s) Day,” where Tigers get the chance to wear clothes they think will be worn in the future.

    Wrapping up the week will be Thursday’s “Pirates (1700’s) Day,” and Friday’s “Bleed Green” Tiger Nation pride day.

    In addition to the dress-up days will be a pep rally at 1:00 PM on Friday, followed by the Homecoming Parade through town, starting promptly at 2:00 PM.

    Happy Homecoming week, Tigers!

