Glow-up with Fremont Therapy Group! Registration now open for 5K Glow Run

Fremont Therapy Group is excited to be hosting its 2nd Annual Glow Run 5K in Riverton. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Riverton and Eagles Hope Transitions.

“We love hosting this event for our community! It combines many of Fremont Therapy Group’s core values, especially teamwork and commitment. We all work together to bring local organizations into the mix to sponsor the event and encourage individuals and families to participate. Commitment to good health, and engagement with the community, our staff, and our patients, are essential to all of us at FTG,” Cassey Lynn, Physician and Marketing Liaison said. “Our leadership and clinic directors/owners love promoting wellness in their local communities and having fun with their patients.”

There are two ways to participate, either by being a sponsor or participating in the event.

If you would like to be a sponsor or make a donation to one or both organizations, please contact us at 307-856-7021 or send a message to [email protected] for more information.

To register for this event, click here.

Or scan the QR code below:

“The FTG Glow Run 5K is a great way for us to give back and stand behind our mission to help improve the health of our community. We could not do this without the help of many sponsors and donors,” Mitch Johnson, Riverton Clinic Director/Owner said.

Thank you to our current $500 level sponsors:

Thank you to our current $250 level sponsors:

Thank you to our current $100 level sponsors: