Glorious Grieg & Galloping Gottschalk with Pianist Richard Dowling set for November 5 performance

The Fremont Symphony Orchestra, under the long-time direction of Rebecca Murdock, is performing a program of major orchestral and popular works on November 5 in Lander. The Orchestra will be performing at the Lander Valley High School auditorium at 7 pm.

The concert, Glorious Grieg & Galloping Gottschalk with Pianist Richard Dowling, includes works by Johann Strauss Jr., Gershwin, Gottschalk, Herold, de Rose, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Grieg.

Performing with the symphony is Richard Dowling, well-known to Lander audiences. Hailed by The New York Times as an “especially impressive fine pianist,” Dowling appears regularly across the United States and throughout the world in orchestral performances, solo recitals, and chamber music collaborations. He has received reviews that praise him as a “master of creating beautiful sounds with impeccable control of colors and textures,” as “a musician with something to say, the skill to say it and the magnetic power to make you want to listen” and for giving “a superb recital that left the audience craving for more at the end.”