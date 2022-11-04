Give Thanks, Eat Local

Do you gather friends and family to give thanks? County 10 is a good place, because of our community. A way to connect and show our appreciation is over good food. It’s even sweeter when that food is grown by our community – our farmers and ranchers. Here in the 10, there are multiple ways for you to buy locally grown food:

Main Street Shopping

Fremont Local Market, located at 524 E Main St, Riverton (old Flea Market), carries local meats, dairy, produce, baked goods, and much more. Hours of operation are 10 am – 6 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 am – 5 pm on Wednesday; and 11 am – 6 pm on Saturday. Follow them on Facebook. Stop in to find the flavors of Wyoming!

Mr. D’s Food Center in Lander offers many Wyoming food products. Look for the “I’m Local” signage as you shop. Follow Mr. D’s on Facebook to see the hot tips on local food.

Convenient Online Ordering

The www.eatwyoming.com website is shared by farmers and ranchers across the Cowboy State. When you order your meats and dairy, sign up for the every-other-week VeggieBox subscription – a bag brimming with seasonal produce. Home delivery is available. Free shipping when you pick up your order at a customer pick-up location. For County 10ers, at checkout select from these customer pick-up locations: Fremont Local Market (Riverton), The Kinnear Store (Kinnear), CWC Dubois Cyber Center (Dubois), and CWC Lander Center (Lander).

Farmers’ Markets

Dubois – November to May, 1st and 3rd Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 pm, 202 E. Ramshorn St.

Lander – October to May, Saturday 1-3 pm, VFW 11 Tweed Lane Facebook

Riverton – October to April, Saturday 9-11 am, Little Wind Center 1010 Fairground Rd. Facebook

Shoshoni – June to December, Friday 5-7 pm, 108 Main St. Facebook