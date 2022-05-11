Girl’s Wrestling coming to RHS next school year

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees unanimously approved the addition of Girl’s Wrestling as a recognized sport at Riverton High School during last night’s Board meeting.

Activities Director Reggie Miller made the proposal at the meeting and said the Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned the sport a few weeks ago and is recognized by the NFHS.

Miller noted it would be structured like Boy’s Wrestling, with the same coaches, and would run at the same time. There would be no additional cost with the exception of additional hotel rooms for any overnight trips.

“This is a really good opportunity for our girls to compete against other females…,” he said. “During the Ron Thon, we did have a girl’s division where we had 32 female wrestlers sign up and it was it was competitive.”

There are currently seven middle school girl wrestlers who are coming up, Miller shared. Others have expressed interest as well.

“I think it’s going to be a slow growth at first.”

The new wrestling room will have no problem accommodating both teams.