Gillette felon sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm charges

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Preston Wisenbaker, age 31, of Gillette, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime on April 21, 2022, in front of Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Wisenbaker was ordered to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.

In June 2021, agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation learned that Wisenbaker was distributing controlled substances in the Gillette area.

In the investigation of Wisenbaker, DCI agents learned Wisenbaker was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

On June 3, 2021, agents obtained a search warrant for Wisenbaker’s residence in Gillette and discovered several firearms and large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

This crime was investigated by the Gillette Police Department, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.