Getting to know Julian Poush, PA – Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care

Julian Poush, PA, was born in Story, WY on the foothills of the Bighorn mountains. He moved around the American West as a child and eventually returned to the University of Wyoming to study Psychology and Molecular Genetics. He graduated with a BA degree in Psychology. He received his MS degree as a Physician Assistant at Idaho State University.

Julian was drawn to the medical field because of his desire to work in a career that profoundly impacted the community. “To be able to help/improve the lives of patients is the most rewarding line of work,” stated Julian.

When asked what attracted him to Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care he responded, “I’m drawn to Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care because I feel most at home in small, western towns. I’m also an avid rock climber, so living/working at the gateway to the Wind River Mountain range is a dream.” Julian began working at the clinic in October of 2021.

I had the opportunity to ask Julian a series of questions to help the community get to know him a little better as one of their trusted medical providers.

What do you love most about your work?

The best part of my work is the people and location. Not only do I love this small, western mountain town, but I love interacting and working with the citizens of Fremont County.

What has been unique for you in working at Lander Medical Clinic?

When I accepted the position at Lander, I never expected to be surrounded by so many talented, approachable providers. The support system here is unparalleled; I value the unique, priceless insight I gain from consulting my fellow medical professionals.

How would you describe what you do?

As a Physician Assistant, I’m a licensed medical professional. I can examine, treat, diagnose, and prescribe medicine.

But ultimately, I would describe what I do as being a resource for the community. I’ll ask many questions, compile a comprehensive history, and take time with my patients to ensure that we develop the best treatment plan possible.

What made you want to become a PA?

I was inspired to become a PA by my godfather, Peter Hollis. As a physician assistant, he was able to work in a variety of fields, from pediatrics to emergency medicine. Watching him thrive in his career serving his community made me want to follow in his footsteps. The diversity we experience as PAs continuously challenges us. We’re always learning, which I genuinely appreciate about this job.

What is most challenging about what you do?

From time to time, I deliver unfortunate, challenging diagnoses to patients. While I do my best to show compassion and empathy, letting my patients know that we’re in this together, I don’t think the burden of being the bearer of bad news will get any easier. All I can do is give my patients the best, most appropriate treatment, provide them with resources, and ensure they feel supported.

What is most rewarding?

I feel that the most rewarding aspect of my job is when I can help patients improve their mental health. Treating Psychopathology is where I seem to thrive the most.

What are some of the most common things you see patients for?

Insomnia, Anxiety, Depression, Diabetes, Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia.

How would you describe your bedside manner?

I would describe myself as easygoing/easy to read. My goal with patients is to be relatable so they feel comfortable talking to me about their health concerns/experiences.

What else would you like people to know about what you do?

I believe that I’m rather well-rounded as a medical provider. I love the complexity of family care but also enjoy diving headfirst into the fast-paced nature of urgent care.

What is the best advice you’ve ever given to a patient?

Do not start smoking or chewing tobacco.

Background, hobbies, family…

A little bit about me, I’m originally from Story, WY. As mentioned earlier, I attended Idaho State University but was eager to return to my home state.

My sister is six years younger than me but fluent in Japanese, French, and Korean. She is currently in Taiwan, adding several more languages to her repertoire.

Rock climbing and mountain climbing are my favorite activities outside of the clinic. I’ve done two expeditions to Argentine Patagonia. Julian rope soloed the north face and took this photo at the top of Ross Peak outside of Bozeman, MT. Haley Mortin, another PA-C at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care, and Julian rock climbing Lankin Dome in Wyoming.

Anything else you’d like people to know about you?

I love my job; there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than Fremont County. So if you’re looking for a provider that is down-to-earth and approachable, feel free to schedule an appointment with me. I value my patients and intend to provide them with the best care possible and establish long-lasting relationships.

Julian is part of the Family Medicine team at Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care. Appointments are available in both the Riverton and Lander offices. Call (307) 332-2941 or (307)856-6591 to schedule an appointment.

Common issues family medicine providers care for:

Chronic Illness Management

Chronic illnesses include, but are not limited to, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, arthritis and allergies. Such illnesses generally require a lifetime of treatment.

Acute care illnesses include such things as upper respiratory infections, bladder infections, back, neck and other musculoskeletal injuries – maladies that, while possibly severe, are generally brief when properly treated.

Many insurance policies now cover most, if not all, of the cost of a wellness examination.

Our physicians strongly recommend you have a wellness physical once a year. An annual wellness examination provides our physicians with the information necessary to ensure you maintain a healthy lifestyle and is also key to early diagnosis and treatment of potentially serious diseases.

Immunizations

Maintaining the recommended immunization schedule is an important aspect of wellness for both adult and pediatric patients. We encourage you to check with your physician to make certain you are current.

Our doctors diagnose and provide long-term management of asthma for many patients.

