Getting ready for that Spring Break road trip? Let us help make sure your vehicle is road trip ready!

This time of year, sunny and rainy days can come in close succession, and it can snow at any time. Because of such fast-changing winter weather conditions, trustworthy tires are a priority for safe driving. Better not to underestimate what Mother Nature can throw our way.

Your tires are the only part of the car that has direct contact with the road. Tires affect your vehicle handling, ride, braking, and safety. For optimum performance, tires must have the correct air pressure, tread depth, balance and the wheels of the vehicle must be properly aligned. There is a lot to think about when it comes to tires and you should always inspect them before a long trip.

Your tires have seen a rough winter, maybe hit a pothole or two. RTO Point S is ready to assist you in any way it can. They will check your tires for wear and tear and give you the best advice to keep your travels safe this spring. Let the professionals at RTO Point S check to make sure your vehicle is highway safe.

It may be time to get new tires. If it is, this is a perfect time for an affordable change.

