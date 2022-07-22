Get your Kohlrabi at the Lander Valley Farmers Market, Saturday!

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art at the Lander Valley Farmers Market.

Kohlrabi

Kohlrabi is a biennial vegetable. It can be eaten raw or cooked. Edible preparations are made with both the stem and the leaves.

Kohlrabi Slaw

Ingredients

3 cups kohlrabi, peeled and cut into matchsticks

2 large carrots, julienned or shredded

1 apple, cut into matchsticks

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions

1. Remove any attached greens from the kohlrabi. Chop the kohlrabi, carrots, apple, green onion and parsley.

2. Mix in a bowl with olive oil, white wine vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard and kosher salt. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate for up to two days.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from July 23 to August 20, click HERE.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 27 to October 8, click HERE.

Come to Lander City Park on Saturday, July 23 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a fun, community event featuring the best of Fremont County’s producers and artists.