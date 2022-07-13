Get registered today for the Riverton Pink Ribbon Run!

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is seeking your help to register a team in the Riverton Pink Ribbon Run to help raise breast cancer awareness, celebrate the warriors, and honor the loved ones lost to this terrible disease.

WBCI is a Wyoming-based, volunteer-led nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to decrease late-stage breast cancer diagnoses and support those in the fight of their life. Here are just a few of the services WBCI grants have funded since grant funding began in 2017.

The Riverton Pink Ribbon Run on Saturday, July 30th is a family-friendly event that will include a children’s area, fun booths and a 5k walk or run. It is a great time to encourage team building, raise awareness of your community support, and make a difference in the lives of Wyoming women and men.

Registration will begin at 7:00 am with the race starting at 8:00 am at the SageWest Riverton Campus. Registration is easy, just use the QR code or go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

With your help, we can change the devastating impact of breast cancer!

Are you a survivor? You can join other survivors at the Survivor Celebration Breakfast from 6:30-7:30 am at the SageWest Riverton Cafeteria on the day of the race. Survivors can RSVP for the breakfast at [email protected]. And as always, survivors always register for the race for FREE!

Please feel free to email [email protected] or call 307-840-WBCI to learn more.

If you would like to have a vendor booth at the Riverton Pink Ribbon Run, email [email protected]. Suggested donation of $50.