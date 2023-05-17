Get connected, learn, and grow – Business Networking on Thursday

Join us on Thursday, May 18th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. This month we’ll focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and how this powerful tool can benefit your business.

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, May 18th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6 pm)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

This event will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn from others who have already experienced the benefits of AI and how it has transformed their businesses. Attendees will have a chance to connect with other local entrepreneurs and business people, explore new business opportunities, and gain valuable insights into how AI can be leveraged to enhance their businesses.

Mark your calendar!

“Artificial Intelligence” WORKSHOP

Thursday, May 25th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

This workshop will dive deeper into the topic of AI and its applications in business. This event will be an interactive and hands-on workshop where entrepreneurs can learn how to integrate AI tools into their businesses. Participants will be provided with real-time access to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Jasper, and other AI tool-integrated platforms. The workshop will cover topics such as data analysis, predictive modeling, and machine learning, which are all key areas where AI can be leveraged to enhance business performance.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.