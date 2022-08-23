General Election filings underway

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings for school boards, special districts, independent candidates, and Central Wyoming College are now open through August 29.
The current filings as of August 22 are as follows:
FCSD #1 (Lander) – Trustee
Aileen Brew
Jennifer Butler
Maureen Donohoue Howell
Karen Harms
Gabe Joyes
Jared Kail
Mike McConnell
Todd R Sutton
Sharon Terhune
Ralph Vinci
FCSD #2 (Dubois) – Trustee
Erin Miller
FCSD #6 (Wind River) – Trustee
Dawn Leonhardt
Steve J Lynn
FCSD #24 (Shoshoni) – Trustee
Jock Campbell
Kassie Holdren
Gerald Jarrard
Gavin Woody
FCSD #25 (Riverton) – Trustee
Terri Kucera
Jody Ray
Jenni Wildcat
Vicky Williams (Unexpired 2 yr term)
FCSD #38 (Arapahoe) – Trustee
Rebecca M. Bell
Wayne T. C’Hair
Dennis (Butch) C’Bearing Sr.
William J. C’hair
Iva Moss
Littleraven Oldman
CWC – Subdistrict 2
Craig Tolman
CWC – Subdistrict 4
Paula Hunker
Popo Agie Conservation District – Rural Supervisor
Bryan Hamilton
Bailey Kirsten Brennan
Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor
Ray Appelhance
Nick Biltoft
Dubois Cemetery District – Director
Rosemary Graff
Shoshoni-Lysite Cemetery District – Director
Cynthia (Cyndi) Moravek
Lyle R. Delay (Unexpired 2 yr term)
Becky Zent (Unexpired 2 yr term)
Fremont Fire District – Director
Paul Downey
Red Fyler
Kelly Gardner
House District 55
Bethany Baldes – Libertarian
Governor
Jared J. Baldes – Libertarian
Wyoming Congressional District One – U.S. Representative
Richard Brubaker – Libertarian
Marissa Selvig – Constitution
The current openings can be found here on pages 3 and 4. Candidate filing forms can be found online here.
