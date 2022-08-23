General Election filings underway

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings for school boards, special districts, independent candidates, and Central Wyoming College are now open through August 29.

The current filings as of August 22 are as follows:

FCSD #1 (Lander) – Trustee

Aileen Brew

Jennifer Butler

Maureen Donohoue Howell

Karen Harms

Gabe Joyes

Jared Kail

Mike McConnell

Todd R Sutton

Sharon Terhune

Ralph Vinci

FCSD #2 (Dubois) – Trustee

Erin Miller

FCSD #6 (Wind River) – Trustee

Dawn Leonhardt

Steve J Lynn

FCSD #24 (Shoshoni) – Trustee

Jock Campbell

Kassie Holdren

Gerald Jarrard

Gavin Woody

FCSD #25 (Riverton) – Trustee

Terri Kucera

Jody Ray

Jenni Wildcat

Vicky Williams (Unexpired 2 yr term)

FCSD #38 (Arapahoe) – Trustee

Rebecca M. Bell

Wayne T. C’Hair

Dennis (Butch) C’Bearing Sr.

William J. C’hair

Iva Moss

Littleraven Oldman

CWC – Subdistrict 2

Craig Tolman

CWC – Subdistrict 4

Paula Hunker

Popo Agie Conservation District – Rural Supervisor

Bryan Hamilton

Bailey Kirsten Brennan

Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor

Ray Appelhance

Nick Biltoft

Dubois Cemetery District – Director

Rosemary Graff

Shoshoni-Lysite Cemetery District – Director

Cynthia (Cyndi) Moravek

Lyle R. Delay (Unexpired 2 yr term)

Becky Zent (Unexpired 2 yr term)

Fremont Fire District – Director

Paul Downey

Red Fyler

Kelly Gardner

House District 55

Bethany Baldes – Libertarian

Governor

Jared J. Baldes – Libertarian

Wyoming Congressional District One – U.S. Representative

Richard Brubaker – Libertarian

Marissa Selvig – Constitution

The current openings can be found here on pages 3 and 4. Candidate filing forms can be found online here.

