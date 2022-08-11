General Election filings are now open

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings for school boards, special districts, independent candidates, and Central Wyoming College opened yesterday, August 10 and will close on August 29.
The current filings as of August 10 are as follows:
FCSD #1 (Lander) – Trustee
Jennifer Butler
Jared Kail
Mike McConnell
Ralph Vinci
FCSD #6 (Wind River) – Trustee
Dawn Leonhardt
FCSD #38 (Arapahoe) – Trustee
Iva Moss
Littleraven Oldman
CWC – Subdistrict 2
Craig Tolman
CWC – Subdistrict 4
Paula Hunker
Wyoming Congressional District One – U.S. Representative
Marissa Selvig
Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor
Nick Biltoft
Fremont Fire District – Director
Paul Downey
The current openings can be found here on pages 3 and 4. Candidate filing forms can be found online here.
