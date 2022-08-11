General Election filings are now open

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings for school boards, special districts, independent candidates, and Central Wyoming College opened yesterday, August 10 and will close on August 29.

The current filings as of August 10 are as follows:

FCSD #1 (Lander) – Trustee

Jennifer Butler

Jared Kail

Mike McConnell

Ralph Vinci

FCSD #6 (Wind River) – Trustee

Dawn Leonhardt

FCSD #38 (Arapahoe) – Trustee

Iva Moss

Littleraven Oldman

CWC – Subdistrict 2

Craig Tolman

CWC – Subdistrict 4

Paula Hunker

Wyoming Congressional District One – U.S. Representative

Marissa Selvig

Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor

Nick Biltoft

Fremont Fire District – Director

Paul Downey

The current openings can be found here on pages 3 and 4. Candidate filing forms can be found online here.

