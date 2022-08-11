General Election filings are now open

Amanda Fehring
(County 10)

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings for school boards, special districts, independent candidates, and Central Wyoming College opened yesterday, August 10 and will close on August 29.

The current filings as of August 10 are as follows:

FCSD #1 (Lander) – Trustee
Jennifer Butler
Jared Kail
Mike McConnell
Ralph Vinci

FCSD #6 (Wind River) – Trustee
Dawn Leonhardt

FCSD #38 (Arapahoe) – Trustee
Iva Moss
Littleraven Oldman

CWC – Subdistrict 2
Craig Tolman

CWC – Subdistrict 4
Paula Hunker

Wyoming Congressional District One – U.S. Representative
Marissa Selvig

Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor
Nick Biltoft

Fremont Fire District – Director
Paul Downey

The current openings can be found here on pages 3 and 4. Candidate filing forms can be found online here.

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.

