Garrett LeBeau joins the County 10 Morning Show ahead of the first Sugarbeats concert this evening

( Riverton, WY) – Tonight is the first of three Riverton summer concert series. Riverton’s City Park will have free live music, family fun and refreshments if desired. Garrett LeBeau a local musician and music industry aficionado is helping bring acts in to allow for more live music in Fremont County. Don’t miss the show later tonight and tune into this cool interview to find out some more information on this summer concert series.

LeBeau was raised on the Wind River Reservation here in Wyoming. He has spent many years though in the Austin, Texas area. An area that is known and prides itself on good music and having a platform for musicians. Garrett hopes to bring some of that energy to Riverton with this summer concert series. h/t Curtis Lee and Michael Milligan Facebook