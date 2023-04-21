Garden expo, soccer tournament, coffee with a cop…and a whole lot of fundraisers pack the weekend in Fremont County!

If there’s anything that can be said about Fremont County, it’s about generous giving to the community and having fun while doing it! Even though the weather has been a little unpredictable lately (okay, a lot unpredictable)…there are even better reasons to get out and about, and supporting our local community groups and organizations is the best reason!

Despite the “iffy” weather, this weekend still seems to be starting this Spring season with gusto (and I don’t just mean the wind)…so much to do, places to go, and people to see. Keep on reading, and be sure to check out the County 10 event calendar…add local library book sales, farmers markets, music events, etc.…the calendar is filling up fast, so grab a warm jacket, maybe an umbrella, and your pocketbook…drive safe (and sober), and head out to have some fun in the 10 this weekend!

(Always be sure to check ahead with venues and hosts for rescheduled, canceled, or postponed events.)

On Friday…

The Intertribal Tourism Summit begins at both the Wind River and Shoshone Rose today. Sébastien Desnoyers-Picard, vice president of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, will be delivering the keynote address. The summit is open to the public; there will be an opening ceremony, dancing, drumming, panel discussions, presentations, tours, dinners and entertainment scheduled throughout the weekend.

Hey, Riverton…have Coffee with a Cop with RPD this morning at 10:00 a.m. at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery. Get a nice free cuppa java, bring your questions and concerns, or just spend an hour getting to know Riverton’s new Police Chief Eric Hurtado!

April is National Occupational Therapy Month, and Teton Therapy just had their OT 5K last weekend…but today you can just relax and have a hOT Lunch at 12:00 p.m. at their Riverton clinic on 1406 West Main. Learn about “Making Your Workspace Work for You”, an informative presentation by their Occupational Therapists Zac Schaller and Don Scott (there will also be a hOT Lunch and Learn at the Lander clinic next Tuesday). For more information, visit Teton Therapy’s Facebook page and website.

The Dubois Museum is having an interesting activity for kids this morning. Their Kids Corner activity, “Scat, Tracks and Skulls” explores the recognition of tracks and remains of the area’s mammals and some hands-on learning on why and how they evolved (I’m guessing that, in this case, “scat” is not an improv jazz solo). Starts at 10:00 a.m., and it’s only $3 per person; advanced registration is required, so call the Dubois Museum at 307-455-2284 or visit their website at fremontcountymuseums.com/dubois for more information on this and future events!

A great reason to yell “Bingo” tonight, as the Riverton Elks Club hosts a Bingo fundraiser for Next Level Gymnastics competitors who are heading for regionals next week. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m.; it’s $20 for 10 games, and the Does will be serving up cartwheels, fries, and dessert! For more information, call the Elks Lodge at (307) 856-3600 or visit their Facebook page.

Have you ever been just sitting there in your living room or office and suddenly hear a hard “thump” on the window? Audubon Rockies’ Zach Hutchinson will tell you why that happens with a free presentation, Preventing Bird/Window Collisions tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Sinks Canyon Visitors Center. For more information, call 307-332-3077. Find out more about the Audubon Rockies by visiting their website at rockies.audubon.org/node/7526

Sugarbeats Entertainment presents the talented singer/songwriter and jazz pianist and vocalist Chantil Dukart, live tonight at Bar 10. Dukart is a Colorado/Miami-based artist who grew up in Alaska, so there’s quite a story! Enjoy great food and drinks, and catch the concert at 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit Bar 10’s Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Huge event going on in Riverton this weekend, as the Riverton Rampage Rumble Soccer Tournament kicks off today and tomorrow at Central Wyoming College, Riverton High School, and Rein Park. Teams from all over the state compete in this annual event, so be sure to show all the players and their families some of that awesome Fremont County hospitality! For more information and a schedule, visit their GotSport website.

Gardening enthusiasts, it’s the 11th Annual Garden Expo today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lander Valley High School, 350 Baldwin Creek Road. Come to browse the indoor and outdoor vendor tables, and get information on “everything gardening” with workshops on tomatoes, fertilizer, hummingbirds, food preservation, CWC’s farm incubator program, the spring water outlook for the county, and more! Even if you don’t have a green thumb, it’s a fun event for the whole family…outside vendors, a petting zoo, wagon rides and concessions! Take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Diana Olson and visit the Popo Agie Conservation District’s website for more information.

The Wind River Back Country Horsemen Annual Tack Sale is going on today from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Vendors are selling tack, gear, riding clothes and more. Proceeds benefit the horsemen’s group to keep our beautiful riding trails open and accessible (and while you’re there, stop by the Riverton Farmers’ Market in the Little Wind Building).

Today is the day! Break open the bell bottoms and polyester because the Riverton Museum will be opening A 70s Time Capsule today at 10:00 a.m.! What were the 70s like in Riverton? I was just a kid, but I remember shopping at Woolworths, JC Penneys and Sears catalogs, riding my bike to the creamery, family movie nights at the old Knight Drive-In down across from the fairgrounds…and the A&W and Dash-In drive-ins (no DoorDash back then)! The museum will actually have some 70s foods to sample! This is a FREE event, so come to the museum and go back in time! Call 307-856-2665 for more information or visit their website for information on this and other upcoming events and activities.

After the time capsule opening, swing by the Riverton High School’s Career Center for a Community Garage Sale & Craft Fair fundraiser supporting the RHS Culinary team who are actively raising funds for their travel expenses to the Washington, D.C. competition…go Big Red! Not sure if they’re still accepting donated items, but if they are, you can donate them or buy a table and sell your own. Call Kelli Gard at 307-851-6509 for details, or visit the Riverton High School Facebook page.

Hay (I mean, hey) farmers and ranchers…Carlson Equipment has its annual Consignment Auction today at 10:30 a.m. Two Valley Road in Riverton. Trucks, trailers…farm, livestock, irrigation equipment, and more! Call (307) 272-5574 or visit their website for more information.

Tonight at CWC in Riverton is the showing of the documentary,“Last of the Wild”, a film that “examines the Indigenous cultural and historic significance of the Red Desert…through the unique perspective of tribal members, wildlife experts, and outdoor enthusiasts.” Yufna Soldier Wolf is the Moderator for the evening; there will be a panel discussion afterward with Jason Baldes, Mary Headley, and Wes Martel. This is the Wyoming Outdoor Council’s premiere that kicks off a tour of future showings in Laramie, Rock Springs, Pinedale and Lander. The event is free to the public and begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center auditorium. Reception and music to follow. Visit the Wyoming Outdoor Council’s website or Facebook page for more information.

Did you have fun at the Jackalope Jumps this year? You have another chance to help the Riverton Special Olympics as they host their annual Steak Dinner fundraiser tonight at St. Margaret’s in Riverton. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.; dinner’s at 6:00 p.m. There will also be live and silent auctions to help raise funds for the team to purchase uniforms, equipment, transportation and lodging to their Area and State events. For more information and for tickets ($50), call Jenni at 307-840-6059, Lori at 307-840-2120 or Amanda at 307-240-0621.

The Annual Ag Banquet is tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the Heritage Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. This annual event recognizes and gives out Ag Appreciation awards to outstanding individuals, couples, businesses, and services in the local and state agriculture industry. For more information, call the WYRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center at 307-856-4801.

Whew…that’s a lot to do in one weekend! Be sure to mark your calendars and “save the dates” for more awesome things to do and be a part of in Fremont County. You can add yours, too! Just click on “Add Event” on the County 10 event calendar, sign up on CitySpark, and let us know what you’ve got goin’ on in the 10!