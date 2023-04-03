Garden Expo set for April 22

Mark your calendars!  The Garden Expo is Saturday, April 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lander Valley High School (350 Baldwin Creek Road).  This event is for folks that enjoy gardening, enhancing their backyards, or recreating in the great outdoors.  This family-friendly event draws about 1500 people and is absolutely free!  

The Expo features workshops and a tradeshow.  This year’s workshops cover houseplants, food preservation, gardening, foraging, and more. Vendors will have a range of offerings, from items to purchase to free advice.   It’s not too late to be a vendor.  The deadline to apply for a booth is Friday, April 14th.  

In addition to the workshops and tradeshow, there is a kid’s corner, petting zoo, and concessions; so plan to make a day of it!  Details can be found here.  Come and go as you please and it’s all FREE!

