Garden Expo set for April 22

Mark your calendars! The Garden Expo is Saturday, April 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lander Valley High School (350 Baldwin Creek Road). This event is for folks that enjoy gardening, enhancing their backyards, or recreating in the great outdoors. This family-friendly event draws about 1500 people and is absolutely free!

The Expo features workshops and a tradeshow. This year’s workshops cover houseplants, food preservation, gardening, foraging, and more. Vendors will have a range of offerings, from items to purchase to free advice. It’s not too late to be a vendor. The deadline to apply for a booth is Friday, April 14th.

In addition to the workshops and tradeshow, there is a kid’s corner, petting zoo, and concessions; so plan to make a day of it! Details can be found here. Come and go as you please and it’s all FREE!

Brought to you by:

Special thanks to our Platinum, Gold, and Silver sponsors: