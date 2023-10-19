More

    Garage Sales this Weekend!

    Here are the garage sales happening around the county this weekend! Be sure to visit our Garage Sale Page for a full map, all featured garage sales, and more!

    409 W Adams SHOP (east side)
    Riverton

    Start Date: 10/20/2023
    End Date: 10/21/2023

    Start Time: 08:00 am
    End Time: 02:00 pm

    CHRISTMAS Decor, Antiques: wringer washer, Ironrite, antique headboard/footboards,TV/VCR combo, BluRay DVD. Small flat screen tvs, various small kitchen appliances, dishes, cookware, glassware,coolers, clothing, and a few tools, a HOTSY, tires/rims, books, old record albums!

    1114 Sherry Dr.
    Riverton

    Start Date: 10/21/2023
    End Date: 10/21/2023

    Start Time: 08:00 am
    End Time: 09:30 am

    Another giveaway.
    Not everything is shown in the photo. There will be many plants and larger household/yard items, too.

