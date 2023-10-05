Garage Sales this Weekend!

Here are the garage sales happening around the county this weekend! Be sure to visit our Garage Sale Page for a full map, all featured garage sales, and more!
527 Village Dr
Riverton
Start Date: 10/06/2023
End Date: 10/07/2023
Start Time: 08:00 am
End Time: 2:00 pm
P.E.O. Chapter AP Scholarship Fundraiser
Children’s clothes and toys; Twin bed; Bikes; Men’s winter clothing; Ski’s; Kitchen items; Bedding; Miscellaneous.
4020 Stagner Drive
Riverton
Start Date: 10/07/2023
End Date: 10/07/2023
Start Time: 08:00 am
End Time: 01:00 pm
Big moving sale. Bedroom and dining room furniture, decor, Marshall amplifiers, ski apparel, and lawn equipment. 6 collector guitars signed by various artists-certification included-believed to be authentic, but not guaranteed. Great prices for quality items.
1114 Sherry Dr.
Riverton
Start Date: 10/07/2023
End Date: 10/07/2023
Start Time: 08:00 am
End Time: 10:00 am
Another giveaway. 8 AM – 10 AM
Misc. household items. Not everything is in the posted photo.
Many boxes of fabric and thread/yarn.
File cabinets/bookcases/computer desks etc.
Want to have your Garage Sale featured on County10.com, added to the map, and shared on County 10’s FB page for more views?