    Garage Sales this Weekend!

    Here are the garage sales happening around the county this weekend! Be sure to visit our Garage Sale Page for a full map, all featured garage sales, and more!

    527 Village Dr
    Riverton

    Start Date: 10/06/2023
    End Date: 10/07/2023

    Start Time: 08:00 am
    End Time: 2:00 pm

    P.E.O. Chapter AP Scholarship Fundraiser
    Children’s clothes and toys; Twin bed; Bikes; Men’s winter clothing; Ski’s; Kitchen items; Bedding; Miscellaneous.

    4020 Stagner Drive
    Riverton

    Start Date: 10/07/2023
    End Date: 10/07/2023

    Start Time: 08:00 am
    End Time: 01:00 pm

    Big moving sale. Bedroom and dining room furniture, decor, Marshall amplifiers, ski apparel, and lawn equipment. 6 collector guitars signed by various artists-certification included-believed to be authentic, but not guaranteed. Great prices for quality items.

    1114 Sherry Dr.
    Riverton

    Start Date: 10/07/2023
    End Date: 10/07/2023

    Start Time: 08:00 am
    End Time: 10:00 am

    Another giveaway. 8 AM – 10 AM
    Misc. household items. Not everything is in the posted photo.
    Many boxes of fabric and thread/yarn.
    File cabinets/bookcases/computer desks etc.

