Congratulations, Sawyer!

Sawyer Weller, a second grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Sawyer’s teachers nominated her because she is kind in and out of the classroom. This young lady is always going above and beyond what is asked of her, is kind to all of her classmates, and is always willing to lend a helping hand. She encompasses all the Cougar traits. Way to go, Sawyer!