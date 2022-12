Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Matthew!

Matthew Hornecker, a Kindergarten student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Matthew perseveres through all content areas and is ready to learn each morning. He comes to school each day with a great attitude and a willingness to make mistakes. Way to go, Matthew!

