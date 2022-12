Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Jaxx!

Jaxx Blancher, a first grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. First and foremost, Jaxx is a good friend to everyone, both in the classroom and on the playground. In class he is always on task and enthusiastically participating, even when it’s tough. Way to go, Jaxx!



Advertisement