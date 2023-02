Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Jax!

Jax Jones, a third grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Jax is a friend to all and truly cares for others. He takes the time to listen, and be his best self in every situation. Way to go, Jax!



