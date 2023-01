Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Gavin!

Gavin Strike, a second grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Gavin is such a hard worker. He sets personal goals for himself and does whatever it takes to achieve them. On top of that, he is an incredibly empathetic friend who is aware of others’ feelings. Gavin is well mannered, encouraging to friends, and is consistently doing whatever he can to bring a smile to those around him. Way to go, Gavin!



