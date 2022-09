Congratulations, Dally!

Dally Penn, a second grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Dally was nominated because she is a hard worker. Even when something is difficult, she pushes through the struggle to succeed. Dally is kind to everyone and is always willing to help. She is quiet, but mighty, and she’s always ready to work with a smile. Way to go, Dally!