Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Congratulations, Cullen!

Cullen is a kind spirited first grader who loves to play soccer with his friends. He perseveres through challenges in the classroom and is eager to learn new things. Cullen is mindful about being respectful, responsible, and safe at Gannett Peak Elementary School. Way to go, Cullen!



