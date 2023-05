(Lander, WY) – Gannett Peak Elementary will be celebrating Native American Day on Wednesday May 17, according to Lisa McCart, the Native American Liaison for Fremont County School District #1.

The festivities will start with an all school assembly from 9-9:45 AM, with drummers and dancers, and the day continues with students playing traditional games and listening to traditional stories in the teepees.

The activities will end at 1:30.

