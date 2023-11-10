Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Tara Circo & Curtis Bohrer

Tara Circo, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Tara is a little ray of sunshine that lights up any room that she enters. She spreads kindness, happiness, and joy to everyone around her. She is a leader in academics and behavior, and makes Gannett Peak Elementary School a better place each and every day. The word needs more Tara’s!
Curtis Bohrer, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Curtis is always kind to others. He is happy everyday and spreads his kindness in so many ways. Curtis brings a smile to everyone he comes into contact with.