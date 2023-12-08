Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Naomi Brown and Jade Vonfeldt

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Naomi Brown, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Naomi is a wonderful and caring student who loves to be academically challenged. I can always count on Naomi to be engaged in every lesson that I teach. Her love for learning spreads throughout our classroom! Also, Naomi is kind to everyone and she is always willing to help others out.

We love having Naomi in our classroom family!

Jade Vonfeldt, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Jade is an extremely hardworking cougar whose confidence has grown since the beginning of the year. Her dedication to learning, taking chances, and persevering through hard tasks does not go unnoticed. Jade is a friend to all and ready to do the right thing, even when no one is watching.

