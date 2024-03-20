Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Lyrick Gardiner, Braeley Poledna

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Lyrick Gardiner, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week.

Lyrick has challenged herself to do her best in everything she does. She has grown tremendously and continues to because of her hard work. She comes to school every day with a positive attitude. Lyrick also is very kind and is always willing to help others.



Braeley Poledna, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Braeley

demonstrates the Cougar Traits every day through her quiet demeanor, hardworking attitude, respectful behavior, and exceptional teamwork skills. Braeley consistently brings strong character and a great attitude to our classroom team, making her a role model for all of the students in our school.