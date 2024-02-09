Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Lucy Grzenda & Sarah Gunsch

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Lucy Grzenda, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Lucy is a kind and considerate first grade student. She treats her peers and teacher with respect. Lucy is someone you know will do the right thing when nobody’s watching. She excels during tasks that challenge her thinking. Her face lights up when given the opportunity to explain her strategies. Lucy shows what it looks like to be respectful, responsible and safe at Gannett Peak Elementary. Way to go, Lucy!

Sarah Gunsch, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Sarah gives her best effort on each and every task set before her, no matter how difficult! She is always willing to help and is respectful to her peers and teachers. Sarah demonstrates all of the Cougar Traits each and every day. Thanks for making our school a better place, Sarah!

