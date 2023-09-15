Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Louise Green & Kennedy Coombs

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Louise Green, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s grades K/1 Kid of the Week. Louise is a model student. She is respectful to her classmates, loves to participate, and is very hard working. She is engaged in her learning, always looking intently, actively listening, and showing interest. She is also very kind to her classmates. Good job being respectful, responsible, and safe in our classroom and school, Louise!

Kennedy Coombs, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s grades 2/3 Kid of the Week. Kennedy exhibits what it takes to be a Gannett Peak Cougar. She comes to school every day with a positive attitude and gives 100% on whatever task that is put in front of her. She is eager to learn and participates in class by asking questions and giving answers. She is definitely a role model to her classmates and is always willing to help others. She is an exemplary student and is a joy to have in class.

