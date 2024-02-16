Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Kendall Ward & Andie Peck

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Kendall Ward, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Kendall is a great singer who always has a big smile on her face. She sets a good example for her classmates of trying her best at anything she’s asked to do. She is always among the first to learn a new song and help her classmates get it right.

Andie Peck, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Andie is an outstanding model for what we expect to see in our Gannett Peak students. She is eager to take on the challenges that are placed in front of her with good vim and vigor. Andie is a good person to all and is ready to do the right thing.

