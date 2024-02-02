Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Hiram Addison & Gavin Strike

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Hiram Addison, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. When Hiram shows up to my classroom he is ready to work, has a good attitude, and does what the teachers ask of him right away. In his other classes, he is raising his hand to give answers, volunteering to help, and has worked hard to increase his participation and follow the classroom rules. He is making so much progress and we are so proud of how far he has come this school year!!

Gavin Strike, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Gavin is an outstanding role model inside and outside of the classroom. He is always going above and beyond to better himself in every way possible. Gavin is always participating in class and eager to learn new concepts. He also adds lots of insight to our class learning by sharing his prior knowledge of subjects and his spectacular vocabulary. He is very kind and respectful to his peers and goes out of his way to help others. He is a true joy to have in class. He is an “EXCELLENT” student! He is a true leader for Gannett Peak Elementary.

