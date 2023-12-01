Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Griffin Heller & Luke Bainter

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Griffin Heller, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Griffin is such an AMAZING kindergartener! He is always respectful, safe and responsible. He does his best work and gives 100%. He is very kind, caring and helpful to his peers. At the rug he is ALWAYS looking at the teacher and doing his best. When he enters the room his face lights up. He is a ray of sunshine and a pleasure to have in class! Congratulations, Griffin!

Luke Bainter, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Luke is always working his hardest to complete any task he is given. Luke is kind to his classmates and siblings. He is always helpful to others. He is an amazing student to have in our classroom and strives to do his best while being safe and kind to others. We are lucky to have Luke in our classroom.

