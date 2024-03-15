Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Elijah Morrin & Neveah LeClair

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Elijah Morrin, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Elijah is a leader both inside and outside of our classroom. He is the first to help a friend and loves to solve problems. He works hard everyday and loves to encourage his friends to do the same! Go Elijah!!

Neveah LeClair, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Neveah has perseverance and is willing to try hard things. She has worked very hard this year to build a growth mindset and accept help when needed. I am proud of her bravery and willingness to make mistakes.

