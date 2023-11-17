Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Cooper Lancaster & Lindsey Johnson

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Cooper Lancaster, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Cooper has a strong work ethic and a caring heart. He is a great role model for others and is always willing to lend a helping hand to both his teacher and his classmates.

Lindsey Johnson, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Lindsey is a sweet, determined, hard working second grader with the most beautiful heart. Lindsey loves to help her peers whenever given the opportunity, and her smile lights up a room. Lindsey has made so much growth in taking risks and strives every day to be her best self. Lindsey has an infectious love for learning new things and brings so much joy and curiosity to our classroom every day. She makes our classroom community a better place!

