Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Bronson George and Owen Clark

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Bronson George, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Bronson is a kind person to everyone (students and teachers), a good listener (always follows directions and is on task), and really pushes himself to try his best and learn new things- even when it’s really hard! His teacher is proud of Bronson for being a role model for his classmates and for being the little gentleman he is!

Owen Clark, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Owen was selected to be Kid of the Week by his art teacher. He asks thoughtful questions, which lead him to make creative decisions in his art. He is very respectful in our art room, and works diligently on every project. Way to go, Owen!

