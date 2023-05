Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Scarlett Dierking, a second grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Scarlett is a kind kiddo who is often found smiling and helping others. Scarlett digs deep when things are hard and doesn’t give up. She is a great friend and classmate to everyone. Way to go, Scarlett!