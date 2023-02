(Lander, WY) – The Lander Tigers take on the Thermopolis Bobcats tonight, February 17, in Lander. The girls tip off at 5:30 pm and the boys at 7 pm. It’s senior night, so you are not going to want to miss the live stream!

Catch the action on County 10’s YouTube, Facebook, or on the radio at KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM. Wyatt Burichka has the call!