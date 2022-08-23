Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on two regulations

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on the following regulations:

Chapter 44 — Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances

Chapter 60 — Regulation Governing Greater Sage Grouse Raised on Private Game Bird Farms

A public meeting about the regulation proposals will be held in Lander on September 6 at 6 pm. The meeting will be held in the Lander Game and Fish Regional Office.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 6 online, at public meetings or by mailing:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their November 2022 meeting in Green River.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.