Game and Fish Commission open public comment on Chapter 3

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons.

Game and Fish is hosting nine public meetings about the regulation proposals across the state, including Lander. The local meeting will be held on December 6 at 6 pm in the Lander Game and Fish Regional Office.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their January 2023 meeting in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.