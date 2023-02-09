Gamble’s is looking to add a repair technician to their team

Gamble’s in Lander is laser focused on providing the best possible customer service. That

includes servicing what they sell.

Most brands available in Fremont County have to be serviced by someone from out of town. That means you pay their travel fee AND their repair fee…if they can repair it. Not at Gamble’s. If you bought it here, we’ll service it.

Gambles is looking to add another Repair Technician to work along side owner Shane Meyer and current technicians.

Gamble’s wants to thank their long-time technician Brock for all his years of service at Gambles. They wish him well as he launches a new chapter in life and starts his own business in Lander.

Successful candidates will…

● Be able to have fun while working hard and putting the customer first

● Have at least 2 years experience in appliance repair

● Be able to pass a drug test and a background check

Gamble’s offers extremely competitive wages for this position. The successful candidate will

also enjoy paid vacation, a clean work environment and a Simple IRA after 6 months.

Apply in person at 420 Main in Lander, or mail your resume to 420 Main Street, Lander, WY.