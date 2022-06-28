Funds raised, fun had at 5th Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Fundraiser

(Lander, WY) – The 5th Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Fundraiser was held on Saturday, June 25th at the Lander Golf Course, with a total of thirteen teams participating in the event.

Golfers showed up ready for a fun day on the course while raising funds for an amazing cause. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The winning team this year was Wayne Montgomery, Craig Stanek, Brian Carr and Kevin Kershisnik.

Just two strokes behind in second place was the County 10 team, consisting of Wyatt Burichka, Vince Tropea, Briant Romney and Henry Romney. Winning team: Wayne Montgomery, Craig Stanek, Brian Carr and Kevin Kershisnik. h/t Vince Tropea photo 2nd place finishers Briant Romney, Vince Tropea, Henry Romney, Wyatt Burchka. h/t Vince Tropea photo



A $40,000 Hole In One shot was offered up, as well as prizes for the Longest Putt and Closest to the Pin, with Patrick Dornblaser capturing the prizes for both. County 10 team member Vince Tropea was this close (about 10 feet away) from winning the $40k hole in one challenge. A member of the group behind their team ended up even closer, at about three feet from the pin. h/t Vince Tropea photo

“Habitat would like to thank all of the participants who came out and participated. We would also like to thank the Lander Golf Course for hosting this event as well as Greg Stimpson and his crew for their hard work in making this happen.”

In addition, Habitat for Humanity would like to thank all of our hole sponsors who were a critical part of making the fundraiser happen, including:



A.D. Martin Lumber Co.

BackDoerr Consulting Corp.

Brunton

Clifford H. Moore & Co.

County 10

Home Source Realty

Larry & Pat Stoehr

Teton Therapy

2M Construction

Perrett’s

Vincent – Davey Law

Wind River Hotel & Casino

Wind River Realty

Wyoming Community Bank

Check out some more photos from the event below, as well as video evidence of Eric Reid, Brunton engineer, getting pranked with an exploding ball.

A raffle drawing for several gift baskets was held with each basket valued at about $100 each. h/t Vince Tropea photo Briant Romney tees off. h/t Vince Tropea photo County 10 Sports Director Wyatt Burichka crushes his drive. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo







