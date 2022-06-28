Funds raised, fun had at 5th Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Fundraiser

(Lander, WY) – The 5th Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Fundraiser was held on Saturday, June 25th at the Lander Golf Course, with a total of thirteen teams participating in the event.
Golfers showed up ready for a fun day on the course while raising funds for an amazing cause.
The winning team this year was Wayne Montgomery, Craig Stanek, Brian Carr and Kevin Kershisnik.
Just two strokes behind in second place was the County 10 team, consisting of Wyatt Burichka, Vince Tropea, Briant Romney and Henry Romney.
A $40,000 Hole In One shot was offered up, as well as prizes for the Longest Putt and Closest to the Pin, with Patrick Dornblaser capturing the prizes for both.
“Habitat would like to thank all of the participants who came out and participated. We would also like to thank the Lander Golf Course for hosting this event as well as Greg Stimpson and his crew for their hard work in making this happen.”
In addition, Habitat for Humanity would like to thank all of our hole sponsors who were a critical part of making the fundraiser happen, including:
- A.D. Martin Lumber Co.
- BackDoerr Consulting Corp.
- Brunton
- Clifford H. Moore & Co.
- County 10
- Home Source Realty
- Larry & Pat Stoehr
- Teton Therapy
- 2M Construction
- Perrett’s
- Vincent – Davey Law
- Wind River Hotel & Casino
- Wind River Realty
- Wyoming Community Bank
Check out some more photos from the event below, as well as video evidence of Eric Reid, Brunton engineer, getting pranked with an exploding ball.