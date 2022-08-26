FUNdraisers rule the weekend in Fremont County…

Treks, tours, tournaments, and…I’m amazed at all of the fundraisers that support so many wonderful causes and programs, and are bringing our communities together this weekend in Fremont County!

On Friday…

Tonight, the Riverton Youth Soccer Association is hosting a Back to School Bash in Sunset Park. This is a major fundraiser that will help a group of our Fremont County youth pay for their tuition to go to Europe for an international soccer tour next year! Individual tickets are $20 or $60 for a family of four, and includes a hot dog or hamburger dinner, cotton candy, popcorn and an outdoor movie!

End the summer with…Summer! The Sinks Summer Series concludes tonight with ‘Music in the Canyon’ at the Sawmill Campground in Lander with a concert featuring Rigby Summer and special guest, Nightfire. The concert is free for the community to enjoy! Bring your chairs and coolers (no kegs or glass), pets on a leash are welcome. They’ll also be hosting a few fundraisers this evening, including a car wash…so bring some cash and support those who make this wonderful series possible! More info can be found on their Facebook event page. Rigby Summer appears in concert at the last of the Sinks Summer Series on Friday. h/t Rigby Summer Facebook

If you’re in Dubois, naturalist art lovers should check out the Wind River Valley Arts Guild Exhibition featuring artist Laney Hicks and photographer Sandy Zelasko. The gallery runs through the week from 9 am to 4 pm and runs through the month of September.

On Saturday…

Riverton Dirt Hogs will be getting up early this morning and heading out to Sand Draw for the Justin Hill Shootout Dirt Bike Hare Scramble Race! Sign-ups are from 7-8:45 am; Small Bike Race begins at 9 am, PeeWee Race is at 10:30 am, and iLAP Big Bike Race starts at 12 Noon. There is a $10 gate fee. Call Kirk at 307-851-0465 for more information or check out their Facebook page at Riverton Dirt Hogs. h/t Riverton Dirt Hogs Facebook

Only a month left to get that fresh, locally grown produce from our Farmers’ Markets! It’s harvest time, so there’s sure to be a variety of local products to take home and enjoy! Riverton’s market is from 9-11 am in the City Hall parking lot. Lander has two; the Lander Local Food Market is from 9 am to 12 Noon on South 2nd and Main, then there’s the one in City Park from 9 am to 11:30 am. Support your local growers!

So if you’re not a racer, but want to get that ATV out and about for a lovely day in South Pass, the Lander Pioneer Museum is hosting The Granier Ditch Adventure Trek today from 10 am to 3 pm. You’ll learn about the famous Granier Ditch that was dug in 1882 (that’s 141 years ago!) to bring water into the South Pass Area to hydraulically mine for gold. To this day, you can see remnants of the ditch! Registration is required, and this off-road trek requires an ATV…so put on some boots, grab a few bottles of water, bring $10 and meet at Granier Meadows on Loop Road. Enjoy the time buzzing around in Wyoming’s great outdoors!

Tour a local mansion and learn about Lost Cabin sheep tycoon J.B. Okie! The Riverton Museum presents the J.B. Okie Manor Tour today from 9 am to 2 pm. The mansion was built in 1901 and has a history filled with all sorts of stories (I don’t know if this is true, but I heard from one of the locals that it’s haunted). Reservations are required; admission is $20, bring a sack lunch and water. Call the museum for more information at 307-856-2665.

Wanna grab some lunch? Meet at Veterans Park at 11 am behind Riverton City Hall and join our veterans for a Family Open House BBQ. Visit the members and find out more about American Legion Post 19.

All are invited to the Academy of the Winds Cornhole Tournament & Silent Auction today at 2 pm at the Academy of the Winds, 790 Von Bieker Drive in Lander. There will be adult and child brackets, prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Looks like there are some amazing items for the auction…a helicopter ride sponsored by Classic Air Medical, Jackson Hole Shooting Experience, Stargazing in the Tetons, Sunset and Sunrise Wildlife Viewing in Jackson Hole, custom-made cornhole boards, and many other items to bid on. Far East Foodie will be serving up the goodies!

A benefit dinner for our military heroes will be held in Lander tonight for the White Heart Foundation Guardian Project. This fundraiser benefits an eco-adventure, outdoor excursion mental health program provided for veterans with PTSD and other traumas to improve their mental and physical well-being. Tickets are $20; there will be a cash bar ‘Meet & Greet’ happy hour at 5:30 p.m.; dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Veteran Jordan Stevenson to learn more about the Guardian Project and the benefit dinner.

Support your local Search & Rescue team at the Riverton Search & Rescue’s “Get Lost Banquet” tonight from 5 pm to 10 pm at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. This annual fundraiser helps Riverton Search & Rescue’s all-volunteer group pay for equipment and training. They’ve sold out of corporate tables, but there are still plenty of tickets available for $35. Visit the RSAR Facebook page or call 307-709-5415 for tickets or if you’d like to donate auction items.

On Sunday…

A last-minute post…there’s an impromptu Small 10 Cash Carp Shoot Out at Ocean Lake today from 7 am to 7 pm. Buy-ins are $100/team. Check-in is at 6:30 a.m.; team huddle is at 6:55 a.m. Information and rules can be found on their Facebook event page, or contact Kyle Lehto at [email protected]

There’s more on County 10’s event calendar!

The Fall Kamikaze Golf Tournament in Dubois is on Saturday…Lander Art Center’s “Ever-Evolving” exhibit continues through Wednesday…sneak peek into September includes the Annual Mystery Sheep Trap Trek, Rendezvous Beef Roundup, more awesome museum events, and…the Riverton Fall Harvest Festival is just a month away!



