Frontier graduations, Good Sportsmanship Award and more to come before the Riverton School Board on April 11

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include graduation for two Frontier Academy students, Jason Ira Goss and Corrin Janet Struna.

A WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award for the Riverton High School Pep Band will also be given.

Recognition for Gatorade Player of the Year for Basketball – Parker Paxton.

The meeting will also include nine action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the Speech and Debate team to travel to Houston, Texas in April 2023 for the BlueBonnet World Schools Debate Tournament. Speech and Debate is not requesting funds for travel.

Tim Bell is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RMS Science Olympiad team to travel to Wichita, Kansas in May 2023 for the Science Olympiad Nationals.

There is a recommendation that the Board approves the updated job description for Assistant Superintendent.

Ted May is requesting the Board award the bid for the Riverton Middle School Boiler Plant & Domestic Water Heating System Replacement Project to City Plumbing, Inc. of Lander, WY. The base bid is $445,000.00 and Alternate #1 (Differential Pressure Sensors) bid of $8,000.00 for a total bid of $453,000.00. There were two bids received for this project, City Plumbing, Inc. submitted the low bid.

Myron Peabody is requesting the Board award the bid for the Storage Array to Converge One of Casper, WY in the amount of $68,198.25. This was the only bid received.

There is a recommendation that the Board approves a reduction in force of the Virtual School Instructor position due to lack of enrollment in our elementary Virtual Program per Policy 5360.

A recommendation that the Board accepts the resignation of St. Margaret’s Title I Teacher Jodi Reed, effective at the end 2022-2023 school year.

An interview team is recommending the Board offer a contract to Joy Foster as an Aspen ELC / Jackson Elementary Music Teacher.

A recommendation the Board offer contracts to certified staff members on the list for the 2023-2024 school year. (attached list)

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.