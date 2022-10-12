Frontier graduates one Tuesday night

(Riverton, WY) – Arihmar Rico Yanez graduated from Frontier Academy last night, October 11 during the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees meeting in the presence of friends and family.

Frontier Counselor Sarah Hughes had the privilege of speaking during last night’s ceremony. During her speech, she shared how Arih puts her best foot forward in everything she does, leaves the space better than what she found it, and puts in the work to reach her goals.

Arih thanked her family, in particular, her parents, who were there for every moment, the Frontier staff, who became part of her family, and the Board for having the Academy as an option.

“I just want to say thank you again because just one opportunity has helped me, and now I can go on to something new. Who knows what that is going to be, but I can’t wait to start it,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan told Arih she needs to thank herself and she needs to be proud of herself.

“I think one of the biggest things you learn when we persevere is that you can do hard things, and you don’t have to do them by yourself,” Flanagan said.

Congratulations! 🎉🎓

