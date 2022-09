Frontier Ambulance update, liquor license transfer and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, September 20 for their regular meeting.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 878 6175 8746 Passcode: 133371

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and can be changed at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: FRONTIER AMBULANCE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS DIANE LANE – UPDATE

Advertisement

9:45 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – TRANSFER OF LOCATION OF A RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE FOR FRANK’S BUTCHER SHOP

9:50 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE AND BUILDING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR JR OAKLEY – COURT REMODELING PROJECT UPDATE

10:00 A.M.: CHIEF CIVIL DEPUTY ATTORNEY JODI DARROUGH AND EXECUTIVE HEALTH INSURANCE COMMITTEE – MASA CONTRACT DISCUSSION

Advertisement

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS

A) COUNTRY ACRES ROAD CLOSEOUT DOCUMENTS

B) PROJECT FUNDING DISCUSSION

C) DEPARTMENT UPDATE

11:00 A.M.: INTERIM PUBLIC HEALTH NURSE MANAGER CHRISTINE KRAUS AND DR. MERCER – COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER DISCUSSION

Advertisement

11:15 A.M.:

11:30 A.M.: ADJOURN INTO BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

A) DOCKET NO. 2022-03 SUTHERLANDS LUMBER CO.

B) DOCKET NO. 2022-11 TOWN OF SHOSHONI

12:30 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. MAJOR AGRICULTURAL LEASE UPDATE

V. ADJOURNMENT: